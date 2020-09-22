ECISD announced 13 new Covid-19 cases
The new cases are reported from the weekend and Monday
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD has released the updated Covid-19 case counts for the district.
13 new cases are being reported on 7 Elementary campuses and the two High Schools.
Here are the case counts:
3 students at Milam Elementary
2 students at Austin Elementary (virtual students)
2 students at Odessa High School
1 student at Cavazos Elementary
1 student at Travis Elementary
1 student at Permian High School
1 employee at Burleson Elementary
1 employee at Sam Houston Elementary
1 employee at E.K. Downing Elementary
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.