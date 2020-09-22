ECISD announced 13 new Covid-19 cases

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD has released the updated Covid-19 case counts for the district.

13 new cases are being reported on 7 Elementary campuses and the two High Schools.

Here are the case counts:

3 students at Milam Elementary

2 students at Austin Elementary (virtual students)

2 students at Odessa High School

1 student at Cavazos Elementary

1 student at Travis Elementary

1 student at Permian High School

1 employee at Burleson Elementary

1 employee at Sam Houston Elementary

1 employee at E.K. Downing Elementary

