ECISD announced 13 new Covid-19 cases

The new cases are reported from the weekend and Monday
The cases are reported from the weekend through Monday.
The cases are reported from the weekend through Monday.(ECISD Facebook page)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD has released the updated Covid-19 case counts for the district.

13 new cases are being reported on 7 Elementary campuses and the two High Schools.

Here are the case counts:

3 students at Milam Elementary

2 students at Austin Elementary (virtual students)

2 students at Odessa High School

1 student at Cavazos Elementary

1 student at Travis Elementary

1 student at Permian High School

1 employee at Burleson Elementary

1 employee at Sam Houston Elementary

1 employee at E.K. Downing Elementary

