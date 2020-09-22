Advertisement

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was killed in a crash north of Midland on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Reynaldo Hernandez.

According to DPS, the crash happened along State Highway 349 around 6:17 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford Explorer and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Explorer, identified as Hernandez, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Hernandez crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler.

Hernandez was wearing his seat belt at the time.

