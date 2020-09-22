DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was killed in a crash north of Midland on Tuesday morning.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Reynaldo Hernandez.
According to DPS, the crash happened along State Highway 349 around 6:17 a.m.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford Explorer and an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the Explorer, identified as Hernandez, died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Hernandez crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler.
Hernandez was wearing his seat belt at the time.
