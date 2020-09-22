Alpine High School moves to remote learning, cancels two football games after positive COVID-19 test

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Alpine High School are moving to remote learning after they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

According to Alpine ISD, the exposure happened between Thursday, September 17, and Monday, September 21.

The district did not say whether a student, staff member or teacher tested positive for the virus. The district is working to identify which students came in contact with the person who tested positive.

Students at the high school will be switching to remote learning from Tuesday, September 22 through Monday, October 5. In-person learning will resume on Tuesday, October 6.

Kermit Head Football Coach Bubba Ross tells CBS7 that their game against Alpine on Friday has been canceled. Kermit is looking to find an opponent to fill-in.

Alpine’s football game scheduled for October 2 against McCamey was also cancelled.

