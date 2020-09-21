West Texas hospitals allowed to resume elective procedures and scheduled surgeries
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Elective procedures and scheduled surgeries are no longer restricted across most of the state.
Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he was re-authorizing elective surgeries immediately.
The governor banned these types of operations following a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the summer.
In Odessa, physicians with Medical Center Hosptial immediately began rescheduling procedures on Friday.
The governor’s re-authorizations for elective surgeries does not apply to parts of south Texas where hospitalization rates are still too high.
