Midland police investigating road rage shooting on Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting on Monday morning.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to Loop 250 and North Garfield Street around 6:26 a.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.

A victim told police that someone in a black Chevy lifted pickup truck had shot at his vehicle three times.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe that road rage was a factor in the shooting. Police also say that this was an isolated incident and that no other shootings have been reported on the loop.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.