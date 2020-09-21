Advertisement

Midland County has 2,000 fewer new voters registered than 2016

(KOSA)
By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

As the 2020 presidential election draws nearer, fewer Texans are registering to vote.

Over the past seven months - new voter registration is down by 24% compared to the 2016 election, according to The Texas Tribune.

Yet another way the coronavirus pandemic has reared its ugly head.

“I think that’s probably the main thing is the pandemic has kind of caused people to stay in more, being more cautious,” Midland County Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves said. “When they do get out it’s a very focused errand that they run.”

Graves said Midland has had about 2,000 fewer new voters register compared to the 2016 presidential election.

She said one reason is there’s been fewer voter registration events out in the public since fewer people are willing to gather these days.

But it’s not stopping everyone.

“We’re seeing a little over 600 new registrations a month, which is still a very nice amount," Graves said. “So, I do think we’re going to have a really good turnout.”

Plus, the final day of registration usually packs a big punch.

Graves said on Oct. 5, the league of women voters are going to register voters outside the Midland County Annex and on a good year they can register about 500 voters on that day alone.

“The most important thing is those that are registered vote,” she said. “Because the turnout is not ever exactly what we want. So, the ones that are registered, we want all of them to vote.”

