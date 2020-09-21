Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Phyllo Cups with Fruit with OC

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Phyllo Cups with Fruit.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.

Phyllo Cups with Fruit

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 sheets Phyllo

1 oz melted butter

4 oz plain Greek yogurt

8 oz mixed berries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, etc.

2 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

Juice and zest of an orange

Toasted pecans

Method: Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Spray a muffin pan with quick release spray.

Lay one sheet of the pastry on your cutting board, brush with melted butter.

Lay the second sheet on top, then fold the sandwiched sheets in ½.

Cut into ¼'s put each of the pieces in a prepared muffin pan gently pressing down to form a pastry case.

Bake until golden brown, about 10-12 mins remove from the pans and cool.

While the cases are baking Place the cleaned fruit in a bowl, add the orange juice and honey, gently mix so as not to break the fruit. Toast the nuts.

Just before serving put some of the yogurt in each of the cups, top with the marinated fruit, sprinkle with the orange zest and the toasted nuts.

Victor’s comments:

The beauty of this recipe lies in its versatility.

Make the pastry cases ahead and keep them in an airtight container.

Use a flavored yogurt. Skip the yogurt and use ice cream.

Although I have used berries, you could use stone fruit, peaches, plums apricots, nectarines, etc. You could use poached or sautéed apples or pears, hot or cold, or citrus.

Change the topping for shaved chocolate of different nuts.

To “jazz” it up make a sauce for the plate

As you have heard me say so many times “it’s your recipe, make it the way you want to” just enjoy!

