Community holds balloon vigil for Evan Hill

Loved ones flew balloons with messages and prayers for Evan Hill
balloon vigil held for Evan Hill
balloon vigil held for Evan Hill(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sunday night friends and loved ones held a balloon vigil in honor of 18-year-old Evan Hill - who was one of three teenagers who died in a car crash in north Odessa Saturday.

People released dozens of balloons this evening at Sherwood Park, sent with messages and prayers that friends, family, and community members wrote in memory of Hill.

Hill died Saturday morning when a pickup he was a passenger in, ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV in a residential neighborhood in Odessa.

Loved ones who spoke at the vigil, including Hill’s former head soccer coach, Mark Matta, said he was a great person, a great player, and a child of God.

“I viewed him as one of my own,” said Matta. “That’s what really hit home is that he is my son’s teammate also and when I told my son he just broke down.”

Matta also set up a go fund me to help with Hill’s family funeral expenses. If you wish to donate, click here.

