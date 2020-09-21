Big Bend bear cub hit and killed by car

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - A Black Bear mother and her three cubs have become somewhat of a celebrity family down in Big Bend National Park.

They’ve been featured in several videos shot by visitors.

But the park reported some sad news over the weekend.

A car hit and killed one of the cubs Friday afternoon on the road to the Chisos Basin.

Park rangers also want to mind drivers to watch speed limits when traveling through the area in case the bears or other wildlife are on the roads.

PLEASE observe the posted speed limits in the park. One of the bear cubs in this family was struck and killed by a car... Posted by Big Bend National Park on Sunday, September 20, 2020

