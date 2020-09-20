MISD host 13th annual recovery walk

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In efforts to keep students in school and to help them achieve higher education, Midland ISD hosted its 13th annual dropout Recovery Walk Saturday morning.

Midland ISD staff and community volunteers went knocking door to door to encourage not only high schoolers to re-enroll but also elementary students who have not returned to school for the fall semester.

On average, one student drops out of school every nine seconds in the united states due to a variety of negative factors impacting students, families, and communities.

This year, due to the coronavirus forcing students to learn from home, acting superintendent Darrell Dodds said it is important to track those students to get them re-engaged.

“We have opened so many more ways for them to be in school with the Midland online academy or in an asynchronous way where they can logon at any time during the day and have their instruction,” said Dodds. They can do it the old-fashioned way and come to the brick and border and come to school."

The school district’s goal is to reduce dropouts and improve overall graduation rates.

