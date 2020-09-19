Advertisement

VFW posts struggle to help veterans as their bars remain closed

By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Veterans of Foreign Wars posts all over West Texas heard disappointing news this week.

After months of staying closed, they still can’t open up and provide services for veterans.

Any one of the VFW bars would usually generate $200 or more a day. That money would be used to help veterans with whatever they need.

“Some of them medical, some of them transportation to the hospitals, breakdowns at home,” VFW Post 7208 Commander Robert Thames said. “That sort of thing.”

But they can’t do that without customers.

Because the governor’s orders have kept their doors closed, the VFW post’s funds have dried up.

“I wouldn’t say it’s serious,” Thames said. “But it’s headed in that direction.”

The VFW can’t offer those same services for now.

Of course, what veterans need isn’t as important as who they need, each other.

“We’ve got each other’s backs,” VFW Post 7208 Member Carl Raymond said. “Without this, without that connection, we feel isolated, we feel alone. We feel like no one understands.”

Raymond said combat veterans returning to civilian life already face an uphill battle.

Now, without a community to lean on, they’re fighting alone.

“They sit at home and they sit there with their thoughts and then they pick up that weapon, that firearm, whatever and they take their own lives,” Raymond said.

Raymond pointed out that veterans struggling with mental health problems often don’t ask for help, so the VFW needs to be here to reach out to them.

“When this phone rings it rings and rings and rings,” Raymond said. “Nobody answers it. Eventually, if we quit answering the phone long enough, then there won’t be anyone calling.”

Governor Abbott hasn’t given bars any timeline on when they can open again but he said he wants to work with them to find a way.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old Texas boy

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old boy from Wells, Texas.

Local

Topgolf Swing Suites trying to get back into the swing of things

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
The venue opened up for a free showcase to show Odessans they’re open and ready for business.

Local

Jenna Quinn’s law passes in U.S. Senate, on the way to House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
The bill would provide training for educators so they can recognize signs of child sex abuse.

Local

Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Midland County Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Russell
An inmate at the Midland County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

One person killed in officer-involved shooting in West Odessa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in West Odessa on Friday afternoon.

Local

Odessa NAACP issues complaint over G.O.P. candidate forum

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Sports

All ECISD football tickets to be purchased at Ratliff Stadium office

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
General Admission game tickets will be available for purchase the week of each game at the Ratliff Stadium ticket office.

Local

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton: “The Tall City is open for business”

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton held a news conference on Thursday where he shared his support for local businesses struggling during the pandemic and stated that Midland is open for business.

Local

Odessa police searching for missing teen

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Local

Renaming committee chooses new name for Midland Lee

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
A new name has been chosen for Robert E. Lee Senior and Freshman High Schools.