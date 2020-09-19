Topgolf Swing Suites trying to get back into the swing of things

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Like so many other businesses, Hawthorn Topgolf Swing Suite Odessa is doing what they can to get back into the swing of things.

The entertainment venue welcomed non-profits to eat drink and play for free this afternoon to showcase their unique entertainment center.

The virtual entertainment booths let guests play golf as well as a variety of games for parties or just for fun.

Management said they reopened earlier this month, but the word hasn’t gotten out to all their potential customers.

“The sad part about it is people don’t know that we’re here,” Director of Sales Elizabeth Brooks said. “That’s the main thing is what do you want to do on a Friday or Saturday night? Where can we go to schedule a birthday party or an event and that’s what we want to show people is we can and are capable of doing.”

If you’d like to reserve a booth at the Topgolf suite, you can do so by calling Hawthorn Suites.

