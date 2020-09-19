Advertisement

Three dead in fatal car crash in North Odessa

The accident occured near the intersection of Clover and 52nd St.
Odessa Police say an F-150 was struck by a GMC Terrain after running a stop sign
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three people are dead, and two others are in critical condition following a car crash early Saturday morning in North Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department Facebook page, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call at 2:55 a.m. at 52nd Street and Clover about a major crash.

Odessa Police said an F-150, driven by 19-year-old Kaenan Garms, of Odessa, ran a stop sign before being struck by the GMC Terrain, driven by 19-year-old Andrew Nading, of Odessa.

Garms and an unidentified back passenger of the Ford F-150 were pronounced dead on-scene. Nading was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The passenger in the front seat of the GMC Terrain, 19-year-old Benjamin Luna, of Odessa, and the front passenger of the Ford F-150, 18-year-old D’Morriyon Breaux, of Odessa, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Odessa police said the identity of the unidentified back passenger would be released as soon as it is confirmed, and alcohol was a possible contributing factor in the crash.

