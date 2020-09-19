Jenna Quinn’s law passes in U.S. Senate, on the way to House

(KOSA) -

The U.S. Senate passed Jenna Quinn’s Law; a bill designed to teach educators how to prevent child abuse.

Senator John Cornyn, who championed the bill, explained this law would use grant funds to train teachers and caregivers on how to recognize signs of abuse in the children they work with.

He said it’s been a success in Texas, and he wants every other state to have access to this training.

Jenna Quinn, who the bill was named after, was assaulted as a child said one in four girls and one in six boys suffer abuse before they turn sixteen.

Spotting that abuse early on can make all the difference when it comes to stopping abuse.

“In the same way we can teach prevention on body safety and boundary safety,” Jenna Quinn said. “And in the same way we teach stranger danger, we need to teach acquaintance danger. That someone they know and love can also be someone that hurts them.”

Jenna Quinn’s law will now move to the house for a vote before it can become law.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.