Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old Texas boy

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.
Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.(Wells Police Department)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old boy from Wells, Texas.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon is 22′, 9 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Argumon was last seen at 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

He is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Wells Police Department at 903-683-2271.

