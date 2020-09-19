Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old Texas boy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old boy from Wells, Texas.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon is 22′, 9 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Argumon was last seen at 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

He is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Wells Police Department at 903-683-2271.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.