One person killed in officer-involved shooting in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that one person was killed in the shooting.

That person has not been identified at this time.

Sheriff Griffis says that no deputies were hurt in the shooting.

___

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in West Odessa on Friday afternoon.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 6400 block of North Sparta Avenue.

Deputies are still at the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the shooting or injuries being reported.

Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate.

