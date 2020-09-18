All ECISD football tickets to be purchased at Ratliff Stadium office

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers and Odessa Bronchos play their home openers next Thursday and Friday, respectively. This season, all football tickets must be purchased at the Ratliff Stadium ticket office.

Season ticket holders and families of students playing or performing can buy tickets on Tuesdays the week of the game.

Remaining tickets will go on sale on Wednesdays, also at the Ratliff Stadium ticket office.

Tickets are $8 each and limited to a maximum of four per buyer. Any tickets that are leftover can be bought the night of the game.

According to ECISD, the 50% capacity limit combined with the required socially-distanced seating reduces available seating to about 30% (or approximately 3,000 seats) on the home side of the stadium.

Seating on the visitors' side of the stadium may be available depending on the crowd that comes from out of town.

