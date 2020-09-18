Advertisement

All ECISD football tickets to be purchased at Ratliff Stadium office

(KOSA)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers and Odessa Bronchos play their home openers next Thursday and Friday, respectively. This season, all football tickets must be purchased at the Ratliff Stadium ticket office.

Season ticket holders and families of students playing or performing can buy tickets on Tuesdays the week of the game.

Remaining tickets will go on sale on Wednesdays, also at the Ratliff Stadium ticket office.

Tickets are $8 each and limited to a maximum of four per buyer. Any tickets that are leftover can be bought the night of the game.

According to ECISD, the 50% capacity limit combined with the required socially-distanced seating reduces available seating to about 30% (or approximately 3,000 seats) on the home side of the stadium.

Seating on the visitors' side of the stadium may be available depending on the crowd that comes from out of town.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lee football opens season with scrimmage against Lubbock Monterey

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Lee Rebels began their 2020 football season with a scrimmage against Lubbock Monterrey Thursday night.

Sports

Lee hosts first 6A football scrimmage on Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
It will be the first intersquad action for any of the 6A football teams in Midland-Odessa.

Sports

Odessa Country Club opens pickleball courts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
They said these are the first courts in the Permian Basin built specifically for pickleball

Sports

UTPB basketball team hosts voter registration event

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
With election day approaching, the UTPB basketball team prepares to cast their ballots.

Latest News

Sports

Permian Lady Panthers sweep Snyder to kick off their season

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Permian volleyball defeats Snyder in three sets in first match of 2020 season.

Sports

Compass Academy volleyball defeats Alpine in five sets

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Compass Academy Lady Cougars defeat the Alpine Lady Bucks by winning three of five sets.

Sports

Monahans volleyball defeats Permian Lady Panthers

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Monahans Lady Loboes defeat Permian in four sets to notch their second win of the night.

Sports

Midland ISD football tickets now on sale

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Midland ISD is pre-selling general admission and student tickets for home and away varsity football games.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic