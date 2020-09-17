UTPB basketball team hosts voter registration event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB men’s basketball team is taking steps to ensure their voices are heard this November.

“We all have a voice so we should use it,” senior Adam Rivera said.

“I think the best thing to make change is action, so with us exercising our right to vote is the best way to make a change in this world,” redshirt junior Jordan Horn said.

The team held a voter registration event today to register each player to vote.

When head coach Josh Newman asked his team how many players on the team were registered to vote, he knew he had to do something to educate players on the importance of voter participation.

“We wanted to get a feel for how many guys had actually registered to vote and when I asked that question it kind of hurt my heart,” Newman said. “There was only maybe a quarter of them on a roster of sixteen, I think we had three of four guys raise their hands. So that told me it was even more important right there that we needed to do this. We needed to take a course of action and we needed to teach these young men the value of it.”

Newman encourages his players to let their voices be heard, regardless of their political views.

“The main thing we’re trying to tell them is not who to vote for, but just have the opportunity and the right and the privilege to vote and to take advantage of it,” Newman said.

The team hopes that the participation won’t stop at registration.

“It’s kind of like us holding each other accountable on the basketball court,” Rivera said. “We’re making sure that we’re doing the right things on the court, so we have to look out for each other off the court.”

The UTPB basketball team will not hold practice on Election Day to encourage the players to go to the polls. Registration was just the first step.

“Encouraging them make sure that we stay on them. Guys who are passionate about this like myself to stay on my teammates and make sure that when we leave, I might not be here next year, or the year after that so when I’m gone I don’t want them to let up on everything that’s gone on,” Horn said.

The event was open to the public.

