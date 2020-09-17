Renaming committee could choose new name for Midland Lee Thursday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The new name of Robert E. Lee Senior and Freshman High Schools could soon be announced.

Midland ISD’s renaming committee is set to meet and select a final name on Thursday afternoon. This will mark the fifth and final meeting of the committee.

The committee was appointed after MISD’s school board voted to change the school’s' name back in August.

Last week the committee narrowed its list of names down to three choices: Tall City, Legacy of Equality and Excellence and Carver Lee High School.

Tall City and Legacy both received nine votes. Carver received two.

Whatever name is chosen by the committee would then need to be approved by the school board.

