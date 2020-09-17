Odessa police searching for missing teen

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 16-year-old Calvin Boyle was last seen on June 26 at his home in the 6400 block of Opal Drive.

Boyle is 5′8″ tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Boyle is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

