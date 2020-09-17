Advertisement

Odessa native works to make it big as a country artist

By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Country Artist Alyssa Micaela has had music in her blood since she was a young student growing up in Odessa.

“My music teacher Ms. Keefer really encouraged me to sing and feel like I was good at it,” Alyssa said.

It seems Ms. Keefer was right on the money. Alyssa started writing songs back in high school and found she had a knack for it.

“I could be sitting there talking to somebody and someone could say something, and I’d be like hmm that’s a good idea,” Alyssa said. “And I’ll take my phone and write it in my notes, so I won’t forget it.”

Pretty soon she knew if she wanted to sing those songs in front of a packed auditorium someday, Nashville was where she had start.

For the past nine years, she’s been rubbing shoulders with hundreds of other artists singing their hearts out for the same dream.

She said Nashville is called a ten-year town because if you want to make it big, well, you better put in a lot of miles.

“If that is true, I’m getting really, really close,” she said. “But I think it just takes time and it takes a lot of persistence. It’s kind of like, you’ve got to be really tough.”

So far, that toughness has paid off.

Alyssa’s talent earned her a publishing deal five years ago. Since then she’s published five singles, including her newest “Tie Dye.”

Alyssa said growing a music career isn’t easy but if you tighten your bootstraps and keep at it, it’s just a matter of time.

“I mean, I’ve had dreams come true that I never thought could happen and it does. So, you’re like wow ok I should keep dreaming big because it is possible.”

If you want to keep up with Alyssa Micaela you can find her music on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and YouTube.

