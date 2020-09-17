Advertisement

Odessa NAACP issues complaint over G.O.P. candidate forum

(NAACP)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Wednesday, there was a Republican candidate forum for city elections at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

It was hosted by the Ector County Republican Women.

Early on Thursday morning, CBS7 received a complaint from the Odessa NAACP President, Gene Collins about the forum held on Wednesday.

The statement is below:

The Odessa American reported that eight of the 15 city council candidates were in attendance and ECRW President Sherry Hurt said that because of club bylaws, only republican city council candidates were invited to the forum.

The OA also says that the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin will be holding a nonpartisan city council forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the Floyd Gwin Park P.A.L. gymnasium located at 1015 n. County Road West in Odessa.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

La Ley 104.7 Radiothon to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
CBS7 Media Group radio station, La Ley 104.7 FM, is hosting its annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon

Sports

Odessa Country Club opens pickleball courts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
They said these are the first courts in the Permian Basin built specifically for pickleball

Local

3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Martin and Midland Counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S.G.S late Wednesday night.

Local

Odessa native works to make it big as a country artist

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Alyssa Micaela has spent the past nine years in Nashville singing her heart out for a big dream.

Latest News

Local

Dozens of aerospace companies interested in working at Midland International Air and Space Port

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The companies would build satellites and launch rockets.

Local

Ector County looking for elections judges and clerks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrea Storm
The Ector County Elections Office is asking residents who are registered to vote to serve as elections officials.

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on COVID-19 Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Governor Greg Abbott will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the State of Texas on Thursday.

Local

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Local Odessa business owners who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic can still seek financial help from the City of Odessa.

State

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of girlfriend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a North Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend.

State

Suspect charged in Texas church vandalism, destruction of 90-year-old statue of Jesus

Updated: 18 hours ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.