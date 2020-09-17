Odessa NAACP issues complaint over G.O.P. candidate forum

Wednesday, there was a republican candidate forum for city elections at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

It was hosted by the Ector county republican Women.

Early on Thursday morning, CBS7 received a complaint from the Odessa NAACP President, Gene Collins about the forum held on Wednesday.

The statement is below:

The Political Forum held on yesterday by the Ector County Republican Women for the upcoming Odessa City Council Elections was organized to intentionally and discriminately excluded four African American candidates from participating. Since all local city council and mayoral elections are non-partisan and there is no party affiliation requirement given when filing for the local offices, we, the Odessa Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, feel that the ECRW has violated the public trust and is propitiating a spirit of division and discrimination in the city of Odessa during a time when the citizens are trying their best to pull together for the good of the entire community. We must be better than this.

The Odessa American reported that eight of the 15 city council candidates were in attendance and ECRW President Sherry Hurt said that because of club bylaws, only republican city council candidates were invited to the forum.

The OA also says that the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin will be holding a nonpartisan city council forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the Floyd Gwin Park P.A.L. gymnasium located at 1015 n. County Road West in Odessa.