Odessa NAACP issues complaint over G.O.P. candidate forum

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
Wednesday, there was a Republican candidate forum for city elections at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.
It was hosted by the Ector County Republican Women.
Early on Thursday morning, CBS7 received a complaint from the Odessa NAACP President, Gene Collins about the forum held on Wednesday.
The statement is below:
The Odessa American reported that eight of the 15 city council candidates were in attendance and ECRW President Sherry Hurt said that because of club bylaws, only republican city council candidates were invited to the forum.
The OA also says that the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin will be holding a nonpartisan city council forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the Floyd Gwin Park P.A.L. gymnasium located at 1015 n. County Road West in Odessa.
