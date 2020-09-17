Odessa Country Club opens pickleball courts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Here’s something from the “you don’t see that every day” category: Pickelball!

On Wednesday, the Odessa Country Club held a ribbon-cutting for its brand new pickleball courts.

They said these are the first courts in the Permian Basin built specifically for pickleball.

Details on why the game is called pickleball remain fuzzy, but it’s like a miniature version of tennis, with elements of badminton.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.