Odessa Country Club opens pickleball courts

They said these are the first courts in the Permian Basin built specifically for pickleball
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Here’s something from the “you don’t see that every day” category: Pickelball!

On Wednesday, the Odessa Country Club held a ribbon-cutting for its brand new pickleball courts.

Details on why the game is called pickleball remain fuzzy, but it’s like a miniature version of tennis, with elements of badminton.

