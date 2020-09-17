New MISD interim superintendent wants change

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Dr. Ann Dixon will hit the ground running as Midland ISD’s new interim Superintendent Monday. She said her goal is to try to turn the district in a different direction.

“That’s my goal, to a be a rocket launcher here, change the trajectory of things here in the district,” said Dixon.

Dixon said she’ll start her tenure with MISD by doing a lot of listening –

The interim superintendent said she wants to change the trajectory of things here in the district by finding out what the academic issues are and how she can help fix them.

Dixon said although it will be a challenge, working with teachers are in the trenches every day – they’re the number one experts as far as the issues go.

“The teacher is everything to me. I want those teachers to have every tool they need to help their kids” said Dixon. “Any teacher in that district--and I know it’s going to be a big district and lots of people, can come talk to me because if I can’t find out what they need--I have to go to them.”

One positive she sees the community brings is the huge loyalty for the school district.

“When a superintendent and if they see they love you and you care about the kids and that you want to move them forward. that whole town is going to be behind that superintendent.”

Ann Dixon has been working in education for 50 years. she says to create change...parents, teachers, and school staff will need to keep an open mind and not be afraid of change during this transition.

“That avenue has to be a two-way street,” said Dixon. The school district is going to have to listen to change the community wants and the community needs to listen to the changes to the district needs."

