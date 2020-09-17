Advertisement

New MISD interim superintendent wants change

“To create change parents, teachers and school staff must keep an open mind.”
By stephanie douglas
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Dr. Ann Dixon will hit the ground running as Midland ISD’s new interim Superintendent Monday. She said her goal is to try to turn the district in a different direction.

“That’s my goal, to a be a rocket launcher here, change the trajectory of things here in the district,” said Dixon.

Dixon said she’ll start her tenure with MISD by doing a lot of listening –

The interim superintendent said she wants to change the trajectory of things here in the district by finding out what the academic issues are and how she can help fix them.

Dixon said although it will be a challenge, working with teachers are in the trenches every day – they’re the number one experts as far as the issues go.

“The teacher is everything to me. I want those teachers to have every tool they need to help their kids” said Dixon. “Any teacher in that district--and I know it’s going to be a big district and lots of people, can come talk to me because if I can’t find out what they need--I have to go to them.”

One positive she sees the community brings is the huge loyalty for the school district.

“When a superintendent and if they see they love you and you care about the kids and that you want to move them forward. that whole town is going to be behind that superintendent.”

Ann Dixon has been working in education for 50 years. she says to create change...parents, teachers, and school staff will need to keep an open mind and not be afraid of change during this transition.

“That avenue has to be a two-way street,” said Dixon. The school district is going to have to listen to change the community wants and the community needs to listen to the changes to the district needs."

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Money with Mickey 9/17/2020

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The Fed ended their two-day meeting yesterday with an announcement that was in the Chairman’s words “Strong and Powerful”.

News

Money with Mickey 9/17/2020

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Local

Odessa NAACP issues complaint over G.O.P. candidate forum

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Wednesday, there was a Republican candidate forum for city elections at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

Local

La Ley 104.7 Radiothon to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
CBS7 Media Group radio station, La Ley 104.7 FM, is hosting its annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon

Latest News

Sports

Odessa Country Club opens pickleball courts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
They said these are the first courts in the Permian Basin built specifically for pickleball

Local

3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Martin and Midland Counties

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S.G.S late Wednesday night.

Local

Odessa native works to make it big as a country artist

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Alyssa Micaela has spent the past nine years in Nashville singing her heart out for a big dream.

Local

Dozens of aerospace companies interested in working at Midland International Air and Space Port

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The companies would build satellites and launch rockets.

Local

Ector County looking for elections judges and clerks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrea Storm
The Ector County Elections Office is asking residents who are registered to vote to serve as elections officials.

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on COVID-19 Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Governor Greg Abbott will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the State of Texas on Thursday.