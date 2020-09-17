Advertisement

Money with Mickey 9/17/2020

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Fed ended their two-day meeting yesterday with an announcement that was in the Chairman’s words “Strong and Powerful”.  Our financial expert, Mickey Cargile from Cargile Investments gave some insights into what this means.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered on Wake Up West Texas.

Q1:  Why do we place so much focus on the actions of the Fed?

Q2:  How often do they meet?

Q3:  What was Wednesday’s announcement that was self-described as powerful?

Q4:  How do continued low-interest rates and low inflation affect us in the Permian Basin?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

