Lee hosts first 6A football scrimmage on Thursday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time in 2020, the Lee Rebels will be on the football field at Grande Communications Stadium Thursday evening.

Lee hosts a scrimmage against Lubbock Monterrey. It will be the first intersquad action for any of the 6A football teams in Midland-Odessa.

Lee Head Coach Clint Hartman said the extra month of preparation has his team already playing in mid-season form. Still, the scrimmage will be a good practice run for players and fans.

“I want to see our kids get a chance to compete,” Hartman said “I’m going to ask our fans to do what they’re supposed to do. Follow UIL guidelines. Wear a mask. It may be uncomfortable, but give our kids every opportunity to play this game.”

If you’re going to that game or any game at Grande, the stadium has a clear bag policy.

Items like purses, back packs, camera bags etc. are not allowed in the stadium. You’ll either just carry your stuff or put it in a clear or Ziploc bag.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.