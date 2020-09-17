Advertisement

La Ley 104.7 Radiothon to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

The radiothon runs from 6AM-12PM Thursday and Friday
La Ley Radiothon
La Ley Radiothon(NONE)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

CBS7 Media Group radio station, La Ley 104.7 FM, is hosting its annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon, a two-day airing that will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

La Ley 104.7 FM will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS. Donations can be made at any amount or as a monthly donation.

The radiothon will run from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on September 17 and September 18. Listeners can tune in to La Ley 104.7 FM and donate by calling 800-234-6217 or by clicking here!

100 percent of the funds raised from the radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients, and research to help future patients. Last year, the radiothon raised more than $100,000 for CMN at MCHS.

(Press release from Medical Center Health System)

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Odessa Country Club opens pickleball courts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
They said these are the first courts in the Permian Basin built specifically for pickleball

Local

3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Martin and Midland Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S.G.S late Wednesday night.

Local

Odessa native works to make it big as a country artist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Alyssa Micaela has spent the past nine years in Nashville singing her heart out for a big dream.

Local

Dozens of aerospace companies interested in working at Midland International Air and Space Port

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The companies would build satellites and launch rockets.

Latest News

Local

Ector County looking for elections judges and clerks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrea Storm
The Ector County Elections Office is asking residents who are registered to vote to serve as elections officials.

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on COVID-19 Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Governor Greg Abbott will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the State of Texas on Thursday.

Local

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Local Odessa business owners who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic can still seek financial help from the City of Odessa.

State

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of girlfriend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a North Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend.

State

Suspect charged in Texas church vandalism, destruction of 90-year-old statue of Jesus

Updated: 17 hours ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.

State

Attorney: US deports woman who alleged sex assault by guards

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An immigrant woman who accused guards of sexually assaulting her at a detention center has been deported, weeks after she was interviewed by investigators.