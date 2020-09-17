La Ley 104.7 Radiothon to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

CBS7 Media Group radio station, La Ley 104.7 FM, is hosting its annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon, a two-day airing that will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

La Ley 104.7 FM will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS. Donations can be made at any amount or as a monthly donation.

The radiothon will run from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on September 17 and September 18. Listeners can tune in to La Ley 104.7 FM and donate by calling 800-234-6217 or by clicking here!

100 percent of the funds raised from the radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients, and research to help future patients. Last year, the radiothon raised more than $100,000 for CMN at MCHS.

(Press release from Medical Center Health System)

