Family of Army soldier alleges foul play involved in death

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, of Pinehill, N.M.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The family of an Army tank crewman from New Mexico who died at Fort Hood, Texas, says he messaged his fiance that he was concerned about three men who didn’t like him and that something was wrong shortly before his death.

The Army said Pvt. Corlton L. Chee collapsed during fitness training on Aug. 28. He died two days later.

Carma Johnson, Chee’s cousin and his family’s spokesperson, told the Gallup Independent Monday that Chee was being targeted and did not want to go to the training that morning because he felt that something was going to happen.

They are alleging foul play, which Fort Hood officials deny.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

