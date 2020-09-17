3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Martin and Midland Counties
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S.G.S late Wednesday night.
Many people reached out to CBS7, saying they heard a ‘boom’ or felt a rumble.
The earthquake was centered just north of the Midland/Martin County line at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday.
The actual center of the quake was around Highway 349 and Tom Craddick Highway in Martin County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
