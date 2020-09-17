3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Martin and Midland Counties

(KOSA) -

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S.G.S late Wednesday night.

Many people reached out to CBS7, saying they heard a ‘boom’ or felt a rumble.

The earthquake was centered just north of the Midland/Martin County line at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday.

The actual center of the quake was around Highway 349 and Tom Craddick Highway in Martin County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

