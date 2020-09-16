Advertisement

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of girlfriend

Jay Allen Rotter.
Jay Allen Rotter.(Denton County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend.

Denton police say officers on Monday arrested Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy Jay Allen Rotter following an investigation into the death last month of the woman with whom he lived.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as 46-year-old Leslie Lynn Hartman.

Her manner and cause of death are listed as pending.

Rotter was being held Tuesday in the Denton County Jail on a more than $1 million bond.

Jail records do not list an attorney for him.

