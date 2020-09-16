Stanton boy thankful for new service dog

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Some furry friends are not only cute but also can save lives.

After fundraising, ten-year-old Graham Butler is happy to finally be united with his service dog, Capri.

Graham was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes almost a year ago. He wears a Dexcom, which detects and notifies him and his family about his blood sugar levels on their cell phones; however, thanks to Capri, Graham is alerted about his insulin levels without needing to be around his phone.

“I think she will help me because when I play track and stuff, I won’t be able to look at my phone,” Graham said.

Thanks to his new diabetic alert dog, Graham is alerted about his insulin levels up to 15 minutes faster than his electronic monitor, and he and his family are thankful for the extra help.

“It gives his dad and me more peace at mind," his mother Mandy Butler said.

Graham is looking forward to growing up with his new helper.

