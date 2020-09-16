Advertisement

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.

Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Scott Sullivan got tested for COVID-19.

“I actually started to get a headache and my eye was hurting,” Scott said.

But he didn’t have COVID. His eventual diagnosis - stage 4 cancer - and the doctors said he doesn’t have much time left.

Still, Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.

Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.
Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.(WKYT)

“He doesn’t have much time left, you know? So, him being able to be there with me you know watch me do the thing I love and him supporting me through all that, it means a whole lot to me,” Cade Sullivan said.

With the help of his hospice nurse, Scott was able to get on a plane for a short flight and make it to see his son play at an away game.

“My son is the most important thing to me. He sits right beside me every day and he and I have become a lot closer since this has happened,” Scott said.

Whether he has days or weeks left, Scott promises his bond with his son will live on.

“He knows I will always be sitting watching him, and if he ever needs to talk to me he will just turn to the right and I’ll be right there,” Scott said.

Despite Scott’s grief, he says he feels fortunate. Cade’s next football game is this week against Madison Southern. Scott hopes he’ll be able to be cheering his son on from the sideline again.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of girlfriend

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a North Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend.

State

Attorney: US deports woman who alleged sex assault by guards

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An immigrant woman who accused guards of sexually assaulting her at a detention center has been deported, weeks after she was interviewed by investigators.

Local

Stanton boy thankful for new service dog

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Bostwick
September is National Service Dog Awareness Month.

Local

Grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The city wants businesses to apply, so they can hand out the $175,000 they have left.

Latest News

Energy

Colombian oil firm to drill as many as 100 wells in the Permian Basin

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Colombia’s state-held oil firm Ecopetrol plans to drill as many as 100 wells in the Permian Basin by the end of next year, according to OilPrice.com.

Crime

Midland authorities offering $500 reward in search for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Authorities in Midland are asking for the public’s help with finding a wanted man.

Local

Odessa City Council votes to increase water, sewer and solid waste and tax rates

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Odessa’s City Council has voted to raise the water, sewer and solid waste rates and the property tax rate in a meeting Tuesday morning.

Local

City of Odessa holding second round of community COVID-19 testing

Updated: 23 hours ago
The City of Odessa is partnering with the University of Texas Permian Basin for a second round of community COVID-19 tests.

Local

MISD board chooses Ann Dixon as Interim Superintendent

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
After four long hours of deliberation MISD board members voted 5-1 to elect Ann Dixon

Local

Midland County allowing mail in ballots to be submitted in person

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The elections office describes how they’re adjusting to an unusual election cycle amid a pandemic.