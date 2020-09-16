Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

By William Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local Odessa business owners who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic can still seek financial help from the City of Odessa.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members took the time to remind the public that there is still money available in the city’s business assistance grant fund.

The city has given out $325,000 in grants so far. There’s still about $175,000 left.

“We want to keep it open as long as we can to help people. So if they can go ahead and apply I know a lot of the nail salons, a lot of those have already applied but there’s a lot of those businesses out that need it,” said Odessa Mayor David Turner.

The grants range from $2,500 to $10,000. They’re only available to businesses that did not receive a PPE loan.

Information on how to apply for a grant can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of girlfriend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a North Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend.

State

Texas church vandalized, 90-year-old statue of Jesus destroyed

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.

State

Attorney: US deports woman who alleged sex assault by guards

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An immigrant woman who accused guards of sexually assaulting her at a detention center has been deported, weeks after she was interviewed by investigators.

Local

Stanton boy thankful for new service dog

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lauren Bostwick
September is National Service Dog Awareness Month.

Latest News

Local

Grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The city wants businesses to apply, so they can hand out the $175,000 they have left.

National

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway. Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Energy

Colombian oil firm to drill as many as 100 wells in the Permian Basin

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Scott Pickey
Colombia’s state-held oil firm Ecopetrol plans to drill as many as 100 wells in the Permian Basin by the end of next year, according to OilPrice.com.

Crime

Midland authorities offering $500 reward in search for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Authorities in Midland are asking for the public’s help with finding a wanted man.

Local

Odessa City Council votes to increase water, sewer and solid waste and tax rates

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Odessa’s City Council has voted to raise the water, sewer and solid waste rates and the property tax rate in a meeting Tuesday morning.

Local

City of Odessa holding second round of community COVID-19 testing

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
The City of Odessa is partnering with the University of Texas Permian Basin for a second round of community COVID-19 tests.