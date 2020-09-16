Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local Odessa business owners who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic can still seek financial help from the City of Odessa.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members took the time to remind the public that there is still money available in the city’s business assistance grant fund.

The city has given out $325,000 in grants so far. There’s still about $175,000 left.

“We want to keep it open as long as we can to help people. So if they can go ahead and apply I know a lot of the nail salons, a lot of those have already applied but there’s a lot of those businesses out that need it,” said Odessa Mayor David Turner.

The grants range from $2,500 to $10,000. They’re only available to businesses that did not receive a PPE loan.

Information on how to apply for a grant can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.