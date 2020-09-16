Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on COVID-19 Thursday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media during a visit to a Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse filled with Personal Protective Equipment, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media during a visit to a Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse filled with Personal Protective Equipment, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the State of Texas on Thursday.

The news conference will be held at 12 p.m. You will be able to watch it on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

There is no word on exactly what will be announced during the news conference.

Gov. Abbott had previously stated that bars could reopen if the state’s positivity rate drop below 10% for a sustained period of time and hospitalizations decreased.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will be addressing Gov. Abbott’s press conference at 5 p.m. at the Tall City Brewery.

You will be able to watch that news conference on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page as well.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ector County looking for elections judges and clerks

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Storm
The Ector County Elections Office is asking residents who are registered to vote to serve as elections officials.

Local

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Local Odessa business owners who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic can still seek financial help from the City of Odessa.

State

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of girlfriend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a North Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend.

State

Texas church vandalized, 90-year-old statue of Jesus destroyed

Updated: 6 hours ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.

Latest News

State

Attorney: US deports woman who alleged sex assault by guards

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An immigrant woman who accused guards of sexually assaulting her at a detention center has been deported, weeks after she was interviewed by investigators.

Local

Stanton boy thankful for new service dog

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lauren Bostwick
September is National Service Dog Awareness Month.

Local

Grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The city wants businesses to apply, so they can hand out the $175,000 they have left.

National

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Grace Finerman
The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway. Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Energy

Colombian oil firm to drill as many as 100 wells in the Permian Basin

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Scott Pickey
Colombia’s state-held oil firm Ecopetrol plans to drill as many as 100 wells in the Permian Basin by the end of next year, according to OilPrice.com.

Crime

Midland authorities offering $500 reward in search for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Authorities in Midland are asking for the public’s help with finding a wanted man.