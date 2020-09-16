Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on COVID-19 Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the State of Texas on Thursday.

The news conference will be held at 12 p.m. You will be able to watch it on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

There is no word on exactly what will be announced during the news conference.

Gov. Abbott had previously stated that bars could reopen if the state’s positivity rate drop below 10% for a sustained period of time and hospitalizations decreased.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will be addressing Gov. Abbott’s press conference at 5 p.m. at the Tall City Brewery.

You will be able to watch that news conference on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page as well.

