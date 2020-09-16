Ector County looking for elections judges and clerks

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Elections Office is asking residents who are registered to vote to serve as elections officials.

Bilingual poll workers are especially in demand, according to Ector County.

Mandatory training for the positions is required, but Ector County will pay you $15 for attending the training and $12 per hour if you get the job.

The hours are from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those wanting more information can contact Amanda Snyder at (432) 498-4030/238-8345, or email her at amanda.snyder@ectorcountytx.gov.

