Attorney: US deports woman who alleged sex assault by guards

HOUSTON (AP) — An immigrant woman who accused guards of sexually assaulting her at a detention center has been deported, weeks after she was interviewed by investigators.

Attorney Linda Corchado told the El Paso Times that the woman was deported to Mexico on Monday, just under a month after the woman underwent a five-hour interview.

The woman has alleged guards at the El Paso Processing Center forcibly kissed her and targeted her in places where they could not be seen by security cameras.

Corchado said the woman told the inspector general and the FBI about the blind spots that guards allegedly used.

She remained in the jail afterward.

