Odessa City Council votes to increase water, sewer and solid waste and tax rates

(KOSA)
By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s City Council has voted to raise the water, sewer and solid waste rates and the property tax rate in a meeting Tuesday morning.

The water, sewer and water rates will increase by 2.5% to pay for line repairs, according to the city.

The city council also voted to make the new property tax rate .477115 cents per $100 of property evaluation.

Each vote was unanimous.

