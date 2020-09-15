Odessa City Council votes to increase water, sewer and solid waste and tax rates
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s City Council has voted to raise the water, sewer and solid waste rates and the property tax rate in a meeting Tuesday morning.
The water, sewer and water rates will increase by 2.5% to pay for line repairs, according to the city.
The city council also voted to make the new property tax rate .477115 cents per $100 of property evaluation.
Each vote was unanimous.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.