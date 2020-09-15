Advertisement

MISD board chooses Ann Dixon as Interim Superintendent

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After four long hours of deliberation in Monday night’s meeting, the Midland ISD board of trustees voted to elect Ann Dixon as interim superintendent.

After the closed session, the special meeting opened back up with President Rick Davis introducing Ann Dixon.

Dixon has served as interim superintendent in districts such as Hays CISD and Montgomery ISD.

The Midland ISD board of trustees voted 5-1 to elect Ann Dixon as interim superintendent. Dixon will be replacing acting superintendent, Darrell Dodds.

Her first day is expected to be Monday, September 21.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

