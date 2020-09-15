Advertisement

Midland ISD football tickets now on sale

The district is pre-selling general admission and student tickets for home and away varsity football games.
Grande Communications Stadium in Midland, TX
Grande Communications Stadium in Midland, TX
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced that the district is pre-selling general admission and student tickets for both home and away varsity football games this season.

General admission tickets will be sold at the Memorial Stadium ticket booth.

Tickets will be sold from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday of each week.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for students.

On the night of the game, all tickets will be sold for $10.

Lee will scrimmage Lubbock Monterey this Thursday.

Midland will scrimmage Lubbock Cooper on Friday.

Both games will be played at Grande Communications Stadium and will start at 6:15 p.m.

