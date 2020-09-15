Midland authorities offering $500 reward in search for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities in Midland are asking for the public’s help with finding a wanted man.
According to Midland Crime Stoppers, 21-year-old Manuel Marquez Franco is wanted for two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Anyone who shares information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a $500 cash reward.
To be eligible for the reward, you must contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.