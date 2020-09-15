Grants still available for struggling Odessa businesses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa business owners listen up.

There’s still time to get financial assistance for from the city if you’re struggling to keep up during this pandemic.

At an Odessa City Council meeting, council members reminded the public that there’s a lot of money available in the city’s business assistance grant fund.

They’ve already given out about $325,000 but there’s still about $175,000 that hasn’t been spent because few have applied for them.

The grants can range from $2,500 to $10,000.

“We want to keep it open as long as we can to help people,” Mayor David Turner said. “So, if they can go ahead and apply I know a lot of the nail salons, a lot of those have already applied but there’s a lot of those businesses out that need it.”

The grants are only available to businesses that did not receive a PPE loan.

An application for the grants can be found on the City of Odessa website.

