Without football, other sports have chance to shine this fall

While UTPB football and volleyball had their fall seasons postponed, sports like tennis and golf take center stage.
UTPB golf and tennis take center stage for fall season
UTPB golf and tennis take center stage for fall season
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While football, volleyball and basketball have had their seasons postponed, the UTPB golf, cross country and tennis teams are still able to compete.

This scheduling change has given UTPB teams like golf a tennis a chance to take center stage.

“I’ve talked to the kids about that and told them, it’s a little different that all the eyes at the University might be on the tennis team for one of the first times‚” UTPB head tennis coach Stan Anderson said. “So we’ve got to take care of everything, in the classroom, off the court, on the court. We need to really represent our University well and I know that they will.”

“Throughout the quarantine and throughout the summer they were able to keep practicing, to keep motivated and I just told them to be ready in the fall and everyone was ecstatic when they heard we could play,” UTPB head golf coach Kevan Schott said.

The men’s golf team will kick off their season a week from today in El Paso.

The men’s tennis team will host their fall invitational September 25th in Midland.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

