Odessa woman celebrates 95th birthday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa woman celebrated a major milestone Saturday turning 95-years-old.

Surrounded by family and friends outside her home, Luberta Golden said she’s blessed to see this day.

“I just lived a simple life and I thank GOD for that,” said Golden.

She was born in 1925 in Anson, Texas but later moved to Odessa, Texas in 1948. She then married her husband Mckinley and together raised their three kids and grandchildren, including Trenna Fay.

“It brings tears to my eyes because I’m still taking care of her which is an honor,” said Fay. “It’s so important to me, not only to me but my children.”

But for how this great Christian woman spends her time,Golden says you could usually find her cooking or in front of a microphone praising GOD.

“I was a missionary for 30 years at my church and I did the program there, like the council and going out on meetings and things like that,” said Golden.

But for all Luberta has accomplished, she told CBS7′s Stephanie Douglas taking care of children and helping others is her greatest love.

“I’ve taken care of some children that needed help, you know that way. I’ve taken care of a group of kids,” said Golden.

The 95-year-old says her motto for people is to always show love.

“Try to do the best you can,” said Golden. “Show you best to everybody, because it will come back to you.”

