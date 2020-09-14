Advertisement

Midland Lee student gets surprise for Whataburger-themed parking spot

Midland Lee senior Jonathan Rabe got a big surprise on Monday morning.
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A student at Midland Lee got a big surprise on Monday morning.

Jonathan Rabe, a senior, chose to go with a Whataburger theme for his parking spot.

Whataburger found out about it and decided to surprise the senior at school.

Rabe was leaving football practice on Monday when he was surprised with Whataburger for a Year, a Whataburger backpack, a Whataburger Yeti and more.

“We love supporting our local schools, and then to see this love for Whataburger displayed as Jonathan’s theme for his Senior Parking spot; we knew we needed to do something special.” said Whataburger Brand Development Coordinator Sarah Marston. “We’re fortunate to have this opportunity to show our appreciation for Jonathan’s Whataburger passion and make his Senior year a true Whataburger experience.”

Whataburger Representatives will be at Lee High School Senior Parking lot surprise Senior, Jonathan Rabe, as he comes out of football practice. Rabe choose a Whataburger theme for his Senior Parking spot. Daniel Alvarado reports.

Posted by CBS7 News on Monday, September 14, 2020

