Midland County allowing mail in ballots to be submitted in person

The elections office describes how they’re adjusting to an unusual election cycle amid a pandemic.
By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The 2020 election is less than two months away and the mail in voting system is now in the public eye as more people turn to the postal service to cast their vote.

We spoke to the Midland County Election’s Office to find out how they plan to adjust for a somewhat unusual election.

Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves said this year Midland County is expecting roughly 5,000 mail in ballots and has been preparing for months.

“Even when we were working on the primary runoff, we were working on the November election,” she said.

Contrary to the name, those ballots don’t actually have to be mailed in.

Because some people are skeptical about the post office’s ability to deliver votes on time, ballots can instead be hand delivered to the Midland County Annex.

All you have to do is walk in with your ballot and id and fill out a form.

Then the staffer who takes the ballot signs it to establish a chain of custody and then stores in a locked box until the early voting ballot board is ready to count it.

“Our whole purpose is to do safe and secure elections for the voters of Midland County,” Graves said. “That’s what who we work for.”

Graves said the only instance where a vote won’t be counted is if a mail in ballot isn’t sent on time.

Ballots sent through the mail need to be postmarked by Nov. 3 to make the deadline.

“We are very careful to, we observe that law and it’s important that each and every voter that their vote is counted, and we make sure that that happens,” Graves said.

The elections office will begin sending out mail in ballots in early October.

When election day comes in November, the staff will have a team of volunteers to help process all those votes to make sure every one of them is counted.

We also tried speaking to the Ector County Elections Office, but we were told no one was able to interview today.

