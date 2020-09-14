Interim superintendent candidates & Midland Lee name change lawsuit on the agenda for MISD Monday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s school board will be looking at interim superintendent candidates and seek counsel from their lawyers over the name change for Midland Lee during a meeting Monday night.

MISD is selecting an interim superintendent weeks after the school board decided to terminate Orlando Riddick’s contract early.

In Monday night’s meeting, the board will interview candidates for the spot and possibly make a decision.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the school board will also be consulting with their lawyers about the temporary restraining order filed against the district by a Midland resident.

The resident claims that the board has not budgeted for all of the changes that could come with a name change of Midland Lee High School, a price tag he claims could run from $400,000 to $2,000,000.

This agenda item will be discussed in a closed session during the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. You will be able to watch it online here.

