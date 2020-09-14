Advertisement

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Quick COVID testing is now available
Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.
Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.

The conference announced on August 11 it would postpone all fall sports.

But heat from players, fans and even President Donald Trump has forced the Big Ten to reconsider, along with the availability of new rapid COVID tests.

Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

If the conference does decide to play, teams would hit the field no sooner than October 17, which is several weeks later than the other conferences.

Big Ten football teams would only be able to squeeze in eight games each.

Teams in the other major conferences are playing at least 10 games.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

As Hurricane Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sally has reached hurricane strength.

National

Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted in the thick Venutian clouds the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Astronomy.

National

Massive ‘corpse flower’ causes stink, draws crowd in Calif.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KOVR staff
It may look like something from the movie “Little Shop of Horrors,” but this 6-foot-7-inch Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is real and lives up to its name.

National

Massive 'corpse flower' causes stink, attracts crowd in Calif.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is causing a stink in Roseville.

Latest News

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

National

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

National

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
OPEC cut its estimates for world oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next.

National

OPEC secretary general talks about COVID's economic impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo says the global economic recovery is anemic despite $20 trillion dollars of stimulus spending.

Local

Interim superintendent candidates & Midland Lee name change lawsuit on the agenda for MISD Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD’s school board will be looking at interim superintendent candidates and seek counsel from their lawyers over the name change for Midland Lee during a meeting Monday night.