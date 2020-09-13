Advertisement

Philippines deports US Marine in transgender killing

In this photo provided by the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office, (PIO), U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, center, is escorted as he arrives at the airport before boarding a U.S. military plane in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Pemberton, a U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman, was deported Sunday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines.
In this photo provided by the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office, (PIO), U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, center, is escorted as he arrives at the airport before boarding a U.S. military plane in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Pemberton, a U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman, was deported Sunday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines.(Bureau of Immigration PIO via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported Sunday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines.

Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender in a motel northwest of Manila.

During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he spent “much time contemplating the many errors” he committed the night Laude died. “He wishes he had the words to express the depth of his sorrow and regret,” according to Pemberton’s message, which was issued by his lawyer, Rowena Garcia-Flores.

Philippine immigration officers and American personnel escorted the 25-year-old Marine, who was in handcuffs and wearing a face mask, from his cell in the main military camp in metropolitan Manila to the airport, where he boarded a military aircraft. Ahead of the flight, he was subjected to a coronavirus test, which turned negative, immigration spokeswoman Dana Sandoval told The Associated Press.

The U.S. Embassy said “all legal proceedings in the case took place under Philippine jurisdiction and law” and that “Pemberton fulfilled his sentence as ordered by Philippine courts.”

On Monday, Duterte granted an “absolute and unconditional pardon” to Pemberton in a move that caught many by surprise. The Philippine leader has long been a vocal critic of U.S. security policies while reaching out to China and Russia.

Duterte’s pardon was condemned by left-wing and LGBTQ groups.

Debate has brewed whether the Marine, whose detention was arranged under the treaty allies' Visiting Forces Agreement, can be covered by a Philippine law that grants shorter jail terms to ordinary prisoners for good conduct.

The Regional Trial Court in Olongapo city, which handled Pemberton’s case, ruled that the law covers Pemberton and ordered authorities on Sept. 1 to release him early for good conduct. But Laude’s family and the Department of Justice separately appealed, blocking his early release from a maximum prison term of up to 10 years.

Duterte said he granted the pardon because Pemberton was not treated fairly after his early release, which he said the Marine may have deserved, was blocked.

The court order rekindled perceptions that American military personnel who run afoul of Philippine laws can get special treatment under the Visiting Forces Agreement, or VFA, which provides the legal terms for temporary visits by U.S. forces to the country for large-scale combat exercises.

Pemberton, an anti-tank missile operator from New Bedford, Massachusetts, was one of thousands of American and Philippine military personnel who participated in joint exercises in the country in 2014.

He and a few other Marines were on leave after the exercises and met Laude and her friends at a bar in Olongapo, a city known for its nightlife outside Subic Bay, a former U.S. Navy base.

Laude was later found dead, her head slumped in a toilet bowl in a motel room, where witnesses said she and Pemberton had checked in. A witness told investigators that Pemberton said he choked Laude after discovering she was transgender.

In December 2015, a judge convicted Pemberton of homicide, not the more serious charge of murder that Philippine prosecutors sought. The judge said at the time that factors such as cruelty and treachery had not been proven.

The VFA could have been abrogated last month if Duterte had not delayed an earlier decision to terminate the pact after President Donald Trump expressed readiness to help the Philippines deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippine leader has said his country can survive without America.

If the VFA had been scrapped, it would have removed a legal basis for Pemberton’s detention in the military camp and created pressure for him to be moved to one of the country’s notoriously overcrowded and high-risk prisons for ordinary criminals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

What’s next? Devastating fires are latest challenge in West

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The path of devastation spans thousands of miles where flames have consumed people, homes and cars while leaving a barren, gray landscape.

National

2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators were searching for a suspect after officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.

National

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

National

Sally threatens Gulf Coast; Paulette rolls toward Bermuda

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday, and officials in the New Orleans area issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection.

Latest News

National

Texas man writes 1,400 names of Black people killed by police on car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEYE Staff
The young man and his father worked as medics during protests in late May to help injured protesters, many of whom had been hurt from “less lethal” rounds fired by police.

National

Moved by protests, Texas man spends days writing names of Black people killed by police on car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The young man and his father worked as medics during protests in late May to help injured protesters, many of whom had been hurt from “less lethal” rounds fired by police.

National

Families buy nearly 100 acres of Georgia land to create city safe for Black people

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The 19 Black families involved intend to develop the land into a fully operational, self-sufficient, pro-Black city called Freedom. They plan to introduce farming, create a lake for sustainable fishing and facilities for recreation.

National

19 Black families buy land to create safe space in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The families involved intend to develop the land into a fully operational, self-sufficient, pro-Black city called Freedom. They plan to introduce farming, create a lake for sustainable fishing and facilities for recreation.

Local

Big Spring names interim city manager

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Shane Bowles fills the role left vacant after Todd Darden was dismissed from the position.

National Politics

Trump pushes into Nevada, questions integrity of election

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 to Clinton, and the state has trended further toward the Democrats in the past decade. But Trump’s campaign has invested heavily in the state, relying on its ground game to turn out voters.