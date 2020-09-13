Food truck park opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Foodie fans now have a place to call home. Food Truck Alley celebrated its grand food truck park opening Saturday morning.

Food Truck Alley opened up shop on West Wall Street near Midkiff Road in Midland.

The park is designed to be a one-stop-shop for small food truck businesses.

Food Truck Alley organizer, Jesse Melendez said he wanted to make this a safe, family-friendly environment.

“Looking at everybody’s faces, you know that we got a space and a spot to work, to make money, to support our family, and to bring fun to the community. It’s just joyful,” said Melendez.

The food truck park is open seven days a week with rotating food trucks on weekends. visitors can grab anything from desserts, seafood, fajitas, and barbecue.

The park also offers socially distant eating tables for families to enjoy a safe dining experience.

If you go

Address: 3813 West Wall Street, Midland, TX

Hours: 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. daily (subject to change), rain or shine

