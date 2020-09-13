Advertisement

Car flips into backyard during police pursuit

The driver was involved in two wrecks, eventually flipping into a backyard near Burnet Elementary in Odessa.
The driver was involved in two wrecks, eventually flipping into a backyard near Burnet Elementary in Odessa.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A police search on Sunday morning ending with a vehicle crashing into a backyard and the driver arrested.

The Odessa Police Department initially responded to a call at the Casa Olé near JBS Parkway and University Blvd.

Before officers arrived on-scene, the driver took off in a Dodge Challenger in an attempt to evade police.

The driver then clipped a vehicle, the first of two accidents, near University and Grandview, before driving away.

Eventually, the driver lost control near Burnet Elementary on Maple Avenue, ran through a fence and parking lot, hit a curb, and flipped through a cement fence wall and into the backyard of the residence.

The driver wasn’t seriously injured and took off on foot. He was caught and arrested nearby at the corner of Century Avenue and Permian Drive.

Police said there are no serious injuries in either accident, and it isn’t known whether the driver was impaired.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

